Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$10.75 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cormark upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.44.

HBM opened at C$8.42 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -14.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.44.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$421.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$362.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

About Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

