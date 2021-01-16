Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$10.75 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.44.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$8.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.44. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -14.34.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$421.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

