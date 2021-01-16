Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Raised to $10.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.04.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

