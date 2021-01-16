Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,832.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Technologies stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 189.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hudson Technologies worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Technologies (HDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.