Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,395,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 318,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,436.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.72.

NYSE:TWO opened at $6.34 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

