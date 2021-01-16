Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 76 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,648.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,104.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,185.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,165.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

