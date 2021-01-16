Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 5th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Hugo Boss from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $10.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $622.98 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

