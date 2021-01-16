Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.54 and a 200 day moving average of $109.59. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

