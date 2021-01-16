Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,697,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,561,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,681,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 531,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,957,000 after buying an additional 166,800 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.1% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 506,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,404,000 after buying an additional 266,689 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 236,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $96.60 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

