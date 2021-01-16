Huntington National Bank Grows Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 512.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 521 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NetEase were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NetEase during the third quarter worth $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in NetEase during the third quarter worth $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase during the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NetEase by 43.1% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

NTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.87.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

