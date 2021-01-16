Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,558,000 after purchasing an additional 580,073 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,166,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,454,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $211.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $214.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

In other news, insider Dali Rajic sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $9,333,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 330,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,567,049.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,540 shares of company stock valued at $56,071,621. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

