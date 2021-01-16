Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRU. Truist decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of TRU opened at $91.27 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $102.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $74,963.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,779.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

