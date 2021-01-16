Huntington National Bank Makes New $40,000 Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Discovery by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $38.44.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.15.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

