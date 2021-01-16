Huntington National Bank Sells 374 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $798,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $307,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,019,871.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $4,810,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,254,945.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,598 shares of company stock valued at $33,442,306. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.45.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $379.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $397.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.57.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

