Huntington National Bank Sells 920 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Graco were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the third quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2,355.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 69.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 37.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $1,358,301.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,037,352.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,854 shares of company stock worth $10,226,680. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

GGG opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $76.19.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

