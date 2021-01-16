Huntington National Bank Takes $34,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 472.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 168,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 138,697 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $372,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,495.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,151,820 shares of company stock valued at $79,930,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.61 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.