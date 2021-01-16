HyperExchange (HX) Market Capitalization Hits $484,933.46

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $484,933.46 and $1,174.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperExchange has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperExchange coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00047208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00116475 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00064593 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00242516 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,532.47 or 0.90392644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00059130 BTC.

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash.

HyperExchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

