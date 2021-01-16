IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) Stock Price Up 3.2%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB)’s share price was up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 68,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 26,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.93.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) Company Profile (CVE:IB)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

