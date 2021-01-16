ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Truist

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price target lifted by Truist from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of ICFI opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ICF International has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $93.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.10 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ICF International by 526.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 151.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

