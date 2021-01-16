Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID) Shares Down 99.3%

Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID) shares dropped 99.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00. Approximately 9,121,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 8,971,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of C$2.94 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.

About Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

