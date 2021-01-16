Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

INVE opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. Identiv has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $110,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

