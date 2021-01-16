IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $200.00. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.09.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $194.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $211.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,434.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,406 shares of company stock valued at $50,376,244. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 34,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in IDEX by 1.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

