IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

