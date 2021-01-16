IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 6,431 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after purchasing an additional 491,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,122,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,228,000 after purchasing an additional 241,229 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Valero Energy by 491.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,291 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 37,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $58.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $93.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

