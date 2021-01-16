IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,439.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE SPG opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $149.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.47.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.