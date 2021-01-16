IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in DTE Energy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 30,100.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $123.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.21. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.