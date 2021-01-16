IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.18 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,511,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $1,209,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,623.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,978,173 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign stock opened at $195.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.48. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.