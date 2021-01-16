IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.32 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

