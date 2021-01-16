IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,461 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,647,000 after buying an additional 642,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after buying an additional 783,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after buying an additional 1,462,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after buying an additional 203,515 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,171,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

KMI stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

