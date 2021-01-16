IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.09.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $69.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $70.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

