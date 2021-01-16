IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $60.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

