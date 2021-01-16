IG Gold Market Capitalization Reaches $2.14 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $5,314.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00040535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00060007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00114060 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00495024 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy.

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

