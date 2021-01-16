IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) stock opened at GBX 871 ($11.38) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.42. IG Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 534.22 ($6.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 908 ($11.86). The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 853.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 805.43.

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

