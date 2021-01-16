Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.24.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $203.19 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

