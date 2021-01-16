IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,175 ($15.35).

IMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IMI plc (IMI.L) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded IMI plc (IMI.L) to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded IMI plc (IMI.L) to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,278 ($16.70) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,192.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,089.57. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,313 ($17.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 22.62.

IMI plc (IMI.L) Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

