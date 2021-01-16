ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Update

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ImmuCell stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.28% of ImmuCell at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised ImmuCell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of ImmuCell stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.26. 1,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ImmuCell has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, acquires, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

