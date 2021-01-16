Impleum Achieves Market Cap of $41,296.86 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Impleum has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Impleum coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Impleum has a total market capitalization of $41,296.86 and $16.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00048951 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Impleum

IMPL is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 8,940,571 coins and its circulating supply is 8,833,625 coins. Impleum’s official website is impleum.com. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Impleum

Impleum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

