Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €33.00 by Barclays

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($40.59) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.61 ($33.66).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

