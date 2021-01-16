Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Information Services Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.38.

NASDAQ III opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.68 million, a PE ratio of 65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.29 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 1.37%. Research analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Information Services Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Information Services Group by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Information Services Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

