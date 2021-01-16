ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ING. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

NYSE:ING opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.87.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ING Groep by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,900,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,817,000 after acquiring an additional 335,509 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,600,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 209,466 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,224,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 831,454 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,934,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,625,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

