Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Reaches $6.44 on Major Exchanges

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for $6.44 or 0.00017351 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $97.40 million and approximately $33.10 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00116663 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00064463 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00242378 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,846.62 or 0.88487270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00058836 BTC.

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,123,242 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com.

Injective Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

