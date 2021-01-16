Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Trading Down 0.1%

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.39. Approximately 9,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 9,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $790,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 883.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 69,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 62,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.