Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviva, Inc. is focused on the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company’s portfolio of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, including RELVAR(R)/BREO(R) ELLIPTA(R) and ANORO(R) ELLIPTA(R). Innoviva, Inc., formerly known as Theravance, Inc., is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INVA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Innoviva stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. Innoviva has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business had revenue of $88.69 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Innoviva by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 39,926 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

