Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Receives $142.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of IPHI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.42. 387,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,796. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 178.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.86. Inphi has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $173.35.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.59 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Inphi will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Inphi in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 29,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

