Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) Insider Buys 30 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn acquired 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($195.98).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Charles Woodburn acquired 29 shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70) per share, for a total transaction of £148.77 ($194.37).

On Monday, November 16th, Charles Woodburn acquired 32 shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.21) per share, for a total transaction of £152 ($198.59).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 495.60 ($6.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 494.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 498.65. BAE Systems plc has a twelve month low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 617 ($8.06).

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

