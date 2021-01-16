Insider Buying: Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) VP Buys 1,477 Shares of Stock

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.08 per share, with a total value of $48,859.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Central Securities stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35.

Get Central Securities alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.