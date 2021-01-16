Insider Buying: REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) CFO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

REVG stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $580.70 million, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.82. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.98 million. REV Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of REV Group by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in REV Group in the third quarter worth $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in REV Group in the third quarter worth $177,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in REV Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in REV Group by 131.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 17,977 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

