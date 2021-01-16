Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $3,002,500.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $3,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.50 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $63.14.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

