Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $303,562.90 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $303,562.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AN stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 4,790.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AN. Truist raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

