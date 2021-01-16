Insider Selling: Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,677.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Hippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, James Hippel sold 7,391 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.05, for a total transaction of $2,269,406.55.

On Monday, November 9th, James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,244.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total transaction of $2,520,431.08.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $347.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $349.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.79.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 393.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.55.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

